McLennan Baseball Rolls by Clarendon in Opening Round of the Region V Tournament

McLennan Community College Press Release:

The McLennan Highlanders defeated the Clarendon Bulldogs 10-2 in seven innings in the opening game of the Region V Tournament at Bosque River Ballpark. Logan Henderson picked up the win on the mound for the Highlanders.



Miguel Santos put McLennan on the board with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first.



Christopher Estrada responded with a solo home run for Clarendon in the top of the second to tie the game.



The Highlanders took the lead with two runs in the second. Dominic Tamez singled and Alex Lopez drew a walk. Both runners advanced on a passed ball. Tamez scored on a ground out by Hank Bard, and Alex Lopez scored on a ground out by Jaylen Williams.



McLennan added two more runs in the third. Blake Jackson walked and Garrett Martin doubled. Jackson scored on a sacrifice fly by Mason Greer. Martin then advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Clarendon error.



Three more Highlander runs scored in the fourth. Alex Lopez doubled and Williams bunted for a singled. Izzy Lopez followed with a single to score Alex Lopez. Santos singled to score Williams, and Jackson singled to score Izzy Lopez.



Clarendon’s final run came in the top of the fifth. Kevin Bermudez and Johnny Gomez were both hit by the pitch. Estrada then singled to score Bermudez.



McLennan sealed the run rule with two runs in the sixth. Santos walked and scored on a triple by Jackson. Martin was hit by the pitch, and Greer singled to score Jackson.



McLennan advances in the winner’s bracket and will face either Midland or Temple at 2 p.m. Saturday.8



McLennan 10, Clarendon 2

Clarendon 010 010 0 – 2 6 2

McLennan 122 302 x – 10 10 0

Alexis Saldana, Rolando Fletes (4), Mason Muller (6) and Pappas. Logan Henderson, Richard Brinson (6) and Dominic Tamez. WP: Henderson; LP: Saldana. Leading hitters – Clarendon: Estrada (2-3, HR, 2 RBI); McLennan: Miguel Santos (2-3, HR, 2 RBI), Blake Jackson (2-3, 3B, 2 RBI); Mason Greer (1-3, 2 RBI), Alex Lopez (1-3, 2B), Hank Bard (0-3, RBI); Jaylen Williams (1-2, RBI) and Izzy Lopez (1-3, RBI). Record: McLennan (38-16 (24-7).