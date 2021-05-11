McLennan Baseball & Softball Squads Claim Conference Awards

by: Candice Kelm

McLennan Community College Press Release:

The McLennan Baseball & Softball squads nabbed a heap of North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference All-Conference awards following successful seasons on the diamond.

Both teams boasted Player of the Year honorees. Baseball’s Logan Henderson was named the NTJCAC Pitcher of the Year. The right-handed freshman from Bryan had a 5-1 record on the mound in conference play, pitching 49 innings with 80 strikeouts and a 1.10 ERA. He pitched a perfect seven-inning game against North Central April 30. Softball’s Caitlyn Wong was named the NTJCAC Offensive Player of the Year. The freshman from Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, had a .480 batting average in conference play with 14 doubles, 13 homeruns, 46 RBIs and 40 runs scored.

Baseball had five first-team all-conference selections including Henderson. Freshman left-hander Brady Rose of Westminster, Colorado, was also a first-team pitcher. He had a 6-0 record in conference play, pitching 37.1 innings with 46 strikeouts and a 2.41 ERA. Catcher Dominic Tamez, a freshman from San Antonio, earned first-team honors with a .435 conference batting average, with 10 doubles, two triples, six homeruns, 37 RBIs and 23 runs scored. A pair of Highlander outfielders were also named to the first team. Sophomore Garrett Martin from Denver, Colorado, had a .383 batting average in conference play with nine doubles, three triples, nine homeruns, 30 RBIs and 39 runs scored. Blake Jackson, a freshman from Coppell, had a .380 conference batting average with 13 doubles, two triples, one home run, 22 RBIs and 27 runs scored.

Joining Wong as first-team selections for softball are Lindsey Evans and Julia Herzinger. Evans, a sophomore outfielder from Corpus Christi, had a .405 batting average in conference play with seven doubles, five triples, 11 homeruns, 42 RBIs and 39 runs scored. Freshman catcher Herzinger, from Magnolia, had a .380 conference batting average with four doubles, two triples, 12 homeruns, 13 RBIs and 31 runs scored.

Second-team selections for the baseball squad are first baseman Alex Lopez and pitcher Jack Hattrup. Lopez, a freshman from Houston, had a .319 batting average in conference play with eight doubles, three homeruns, 18 RBIs and 22 runs scored. Hattrup, a freshman from Plano, had a 5-2 conference record on the mound, pitching 34.1 innings with 56 strikeouts and a 3.15 ERA.

Softball’s second-team honorees are pitcher Reese Taylor, first baseman Melayna Lopez and utility player Kenzie Chambers. Taylor, a sophomore from Woden, had a 9-1 conference record, pitching 75 innings with 52 strikeouts and a 4.29 ERA. Lopez, a sophomore from Leander, had a .370 batting average in conference play with eight doubles, eight homeruns, 33 RBIs and 25 runs scored. Chambers, a freshman from Grand Prairie, had a .398 conference batting average with a double, two triples, seven RBIs and 26 runs scored.

The Highlander Baseball squad hosts the Region V Tournament beginning Friday at Bosque River Ballpark. McLennan will face Clarendon in the opening game at 10 a.m.

