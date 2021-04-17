McLennan Baseball Splits Double Header with Weatherford on Saturday

McLennan Community College Press Release:

The McLennan Highlanders and Weatherford Coyotes split today’s baseball doubleheader.



McLennan took game one 10-2 with Brady Rose getting the win on the mound.



Weatherford took the early lead with two runs in the top of the second. Hunter Rosson singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Austin Green. Noah Boughton drew a walk, and Luke Stine doubled to score Rosson. Kameron Weil then singled to score Boughton.



McLennan took the lead with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth. Blake Jackson was hit by the pitch and Alex Lopez reached on an error. Jaylen Williams followed with a single to score Jackson. Hank Bard walked, and Ben Rosengard doubled to score Lopez and Williams. Miguel Santos followed with a single to score Bard and Rosengard. Garrett Martin then singled to score Santos, and Dominic Tamez followed with a two-run homer.



The Highlanders rounded out the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Rosengard singled and scored on a triple by Santos. Santos then scored on a Weatherford error.



Weatherford defeated McLennan 9-6 in the nightcap with Jack Hattrup taking the loss on the mound.



The Coyotes began the scoring with a run in the top of the first. Weil and Brendan Dixon doubled. Weil then scored on a ground out by Brett Brown.



Weatherford added a run in the second as Bo Willis walked and scored on a double by Stine.



Another Weatherford run scored in the third. Dixon reached on an error and Brown walked. Dixon then advanced to third on a fielder’s choice by Green and scored on a sacrifice fly by Rosson.



McLennan took the lead with four runs in the third. Williams walked and Chase Brown singled. Rosengard followed with a fielder’s choice, scoring Williams. Mason Greer reached on an error, bringing Brown in to score. Martin walked, and Rosengard scored on a sacrifice fly by Tamez. Jackson then singled to score Greer.



The Coyotes tied the game with a run in the fourth. Boughton and Stine both walked, and Weil reached on an error. Boughton then scored on a sacrifice fly by Brown.



Weatherford took the lead with two runs in the sixth. Weil was hit by the pitch and Dixon followed with a home run.



Two more Coyote runs scored in the seventh. Jacob Guerrero and Willis both singled. Boughton drew walk to load the bases. Stine singled to score Guerrero. Weil was then hit by the pitch, bringing Willis in to score.



The Highlanders’ final two runs came in the bottom of the seventh. Greer hit a solo home run. Martin doubled, Tamez reached on an error and Jackson was hit by the pitch. Martin then scored on a sacrifice fly by Lopez.



Weatherford rounded out the scoring with a Green home run in the eighth.



McLennan returns to action Monday, hosting Panola at 3 p.m.



McLennan 10, Weatherford 2

Weatherford 020 000 0 – 2 5 2

McLennan 000 082 x – 10 9 0

Kade Bragg, Hunter Estill (5) and Bo Willis. Brady Rose, Gray Harrison (7) and Dominic Tamez. WP: Rose: LP: Bragg. Leading hitters – Weatherford: Kameron Weil (2-4, 2B, RBI) and Luke Stine (1-2, 2B, RBI); McLennan: Miguel Santos (2-4, 3B, 3 RBI), Garrett Martin (1-3, RBI), Mason Greer (1-4, 3B), Dominic Tamez (1-3, HR, 2 RBI), Jaylen Williams (1-2, RBI) and Ben Rosengard (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI). Record: McLennan 24-15 (13-6).



Weatherford 9, McLennan 6

Weatherford 111 102 210 – 9 11 2

McLennan 004 000 200 – 6 7 3

Kaden Hawkins, Jase Lopez (3), Matt Hickey (7) and Bo Willis. Will Carsten, Jack Hattrup (3), Jack Williams (7), Richard Brinson (7), Landry Wideman (8) and Dominic Tamez. WP: Lopez; LP: Hattrup. Leading hitters – Weatherford: Kameron Weil (1-2, 2B, RBI), Brendan Dixon (2-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Brett Brown (0-3, 2 RBI), Austin Green, (1-5, HR, RBI), Hunter Rosson (0-4, RBI), Jacob Guerrero (3-5), Bo Willis (2-4) and Luke Stine (2-4, 2B, RBI). Record: McLennan 24-16 (13-7).

