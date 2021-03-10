McLennan Baseball Splits Doubleheader to Open Conference Play

McLennan Community College Press Release:

The McLennan Highlanders and Cisco Wranglers split today’s baseball doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark.



Cisco took game one 5-3 with Landry Wideman taking the loss on the mound for McLennan.



Carlos Contreras put the Wranglers on the board with a lead-off home run.



The Highlanders tied the game with a run in the second. Garrett Martin singled and Alex Lopez was hit by the pitch. Both runners advanced on a passed ball and Hank Bard walked to load the bases. Blake Jackson also walked, bringing Martin in to score.



The Highlanders took the lead with a run in the fourth as Lopez doubled, moved to third on a fly out by Dominic Tamez and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bard.



McLennan extended the lead to 3-1 with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Martin singled and moved to second on a ground out by Lopez. Tamez then singled to score Martin.



Cisco stole the win with four runs in the top of the seventh. Alec Carr reached on an error and Colton Moore singled. Both runners scored on a triple by Contreras, and Reed Spenrath followed with a two-run homer.



McLennan bounced back to defeat Cisco 10-6 in the nightcap with Gray Harrison picking up the win on the mound.



The Highlanders jumped out early with three runs in the bottom of the first. Mason Greer led off with a solo home run. Lopez singled and Martin followed with the two-run homer.



Cisco took the lead with four runs in the third. Rhett Trlicek singled but was out at second on fielder’s choice by Tanner Seider. Spenrath singled and Jose Aquino walked loading the bases. Matt Crump also walked, bringing Seider in to score. Spenrath scored on a wild pitch, and Roberto Gonzalez singled to score Aquino and Crump.



McLennan tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fourth as Bard walked, moved around to third on a Cisco error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Wyatt Childress.



Cisco’s final two runs came in the top of the fifth. Spenrath hit a solo home run to lead off the inning. Aquino then walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on an error and scored on a single by Gonzalez.



The Highlanders responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Miguel Santos and Lopez both walked. Martin was hit by the pitch, loading the bases. Tamez singled to score Santos and Lopez, and Martin scored on a sacrifice fly by Nick Pierce.



McLennan added another run in the sixth. Lopez doubled and Martin was hit by the pitch. Tamez then reached on an error to score Lopez.



The Highlanders rounded out the scoring with two runs in the seventh as Childress walked and scored on Santos’ home run.



The two teams will complete the series with a noon doubleheader Saturday in Cisco.



Cisco 5, McLennan 3

Cisco 100 000 4 – 5 5 0

McLennan 010 101 0 – 3 6 2

Jon Barrera, Seth Higdon (7) and August Ramirez. Logan Henderson, Landry Wideman (7) and Dominic Tamez. WP: Barrera; LP: Wideman. Leading hitters – Cisco: Carlos Contreras (2-4, 3B, HR, 3 RBI) and Reed Spenrath (1-4, HR, 2 RBI); McLennan: Garrett Martin (2-3), Alex Lopez (1-2, 2B), Dominic Tamez (1-3, RBI), Hank Bard (0-1, RBI) and Blake Jackson (1-2, 2B, RBI). Record: McLennan 7-9 (0-1).



McLennan 10, Cisco 6

Cisco 004 020 000 – 6 9 3

McLennan 300 121 20x – 10 10 2

Jared Barta, Danny Davis (2), Bryce Bennett (4), Patrick Strawbridge (5), Danny Davis (6), San Mendez (7) and Rhett Trilcek. Riggs Threadgill, Gray Harrison (5), Jack Hattrup (8) and Wyatt Childress. WP: Harrison; LP: Bennett. Leading hitters – Cisco: Reed Spenrath (2-4, HR, RBI) and Roberto Gonzalez (2-4, 3 RBI); McLennan: Mason Greer(1-4, HR, RBI), Miguel Santos (2-4, HR, 2 RBI), Garrett Martin (1-3, HR, 2 RBI), Alex Lopez (2-3, 2B), Dominic Tamez (1-4, 3 RBI), Nick Pierce (0-4, RBI), Wyatt Childress (1-3, RBI) and Ben Rosengard (2-3). Record: McLennan 8-9 (1-1).