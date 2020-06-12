McLennan Baseball’s Phillips Selected 64th Overall by Seattle in the 2020 MLB Draft

McLennan Community College Press Release:
McLennan Baseball’s Connor Phillips heard his name called this evening in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Phillips was selected by the Seattle Mariners with the 64th overall pick. The freshman right-handed pitcher from Magnolia, Texas, appeared in six games for the Highlanders in the shortened season, posting a 3-1 record with 27 strikeouts and a 3.16 ERA in 25.2 innings of work.
Phillips was the first JUCO player selected in this year’s draft, marking the second time in the last three years a Highlander has held that honor. In 2018, Highlander catcher Josh Breaux was drafted by the New York Yankees in the second round with the 61st overall pick.