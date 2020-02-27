McLennan Basketball Squads Sweep Away Weatherford

McLennan Community College Press Release:

On Sophomore Night at The Highlands, the McLennan Highlassies came back from a double-digit deficit to defeat the Weatherford Lady Coyotes 77-75.



It appeared that it would be all Weatherford at the start as the Lady Coyotes opened the game on a 7-0 run. Jade Bradley put McLennan on the board with a jumper from the lane with 7:45 to play in the first. Weatherford added a free throw before back-to-back 3-pointers by Raija Todd and Mele Kaloni Kailahi tied the game at eight with 6:23 to go. The Lady Coyotes responded with a 5-0 run and led 17-12 with 2:32 to go in the first. McLennan rallied to tie the game at 17 and took a 3-point lead at 20-17 on a Yumon Simien 3-pointer. The Highlassies would lead 21-19 at the end of the first.



Weatherford tied the game at 21 less than a minute into the second quarter on a Adela Valkoba shot from the lane. The two teams traded the lead with Weatherford lead 33-32 with 2:21 to go before the break. The Lady Coyotes ended the quarter on a 10-1 run to take the 43-33 advantage at the break.



The Lady Coyotes continued to pull away to start the third, extending the lead to 15 at 50-35 with 7:37 to play in the quarter. The Highlassies began to rally late in the quarter, cutting the lead to six going into the final period, 59-53.



McLennan continued its comeback in the fourth quarter, pulling within one with 2:52 to go, 71-70. The teams traded trips to the charity stripe and Weatherford led 75-72 with 1:26 remaining. The Highlassies tied the game at 75 on a Kailahi 3-pointer from the elbow with 33 seconds on the clock. McLennan stepped up and made a stop on the defensive end of the court. Jade Bradley then got loose for a layup to put the Highlassies up 77-75 with eight seconds left. The McLennan defense held and the last-second shot by Weatherford was short.



Jade Bradley led the Highlassies with 18 points and Mele Kaloni Kailahi chipped in 17. Raija Todd and Elizabeth Critton socred 13 and 10, respectively.



The Highlassies end the season with an overall record of 19-11 and a conference record of 9-7.



In men’s action, the McLennan Highlanders defeated the Weatherford Coyotes 79-76.



Weatherford began the scoring with an old-fashioned 3-point play by Matt Wages. Chris Pryor quickly tied the game with a 3-point shot from the top of the key for McLennan. The Highlanders took the lead on a Cameron Copeland dunk less than a minute later and would never relinquish it. McLennan led 9-7 with 15:45 to play in the first half and used a 5-0 run to begin putting some distance between the two squads. The Highlanders took the first double-digit lead on a Claven Wilson bucket midway through the half, 25-15. McLennan would lead by as many as 12 in the half but Weatherford continued to battle. The Coyotes rallied to pull within two, 39-37, with 40 seconds to play before the break. A Tre Thomas baskets in the final seconds would put McLennan up by four at halftime, 41-37.



The second half was much the same as the Highlanders held the Coyotes at arm’s length much of the way. McLennan extended the lead to 13 with 6:15 remaining in the game, 68-55. Once again Weatherford rallied but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Highlanders.



Cameron Copeland led the Highlanders with 22 points and Rayquan Brown added 15. Lorenzo Anderson and Akili Vining scored 13 and 11, respectively.



The Highlanders advance to the Region V Tournament beginning Wednesday, March 4 at Abilene Christian University.



McLennan 77, Weatherford 75

Weatherford: Anna Jefferson-Polk 1 1-2 4; Destiny McAfee 7 8-10 22; Jessica Nerestant 0 0-0 0; Monika Faerber 3 33-4 9; Kay-Hauata Phillips 3 2-2 8; Faith Norman 0-0 0; Marina Marti-Colomer 0 0-0 0; Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim 0 0-0 0; Laney Dixon 1 0-0 3; Ashawntae Brown 3 3-4 9; Diamond Sweats 0 4-4 4; Adela Valkova 6 2-3 14; Totals: 25 23-29 75.



McLennan: Raija Todd 4 1-2 13; Ny’Asia Goldman 0 1-2 1; Kenidi White 1 0-0 3; Jaidyn Fontenette 0 1-2 1; Yumon Simien 1 0-0 3; Jade Bradley 5 7-7 18; Mele Kaloni Kailahi 4 5-8 17; Annya Moss1 0-2 2; Elizabeth Critton 2 6-7 10; Marquise Nelson 1 3-4 5; Seynabou Thiam 2 0-0 4; Totals: 21 24-34 77.



3-pointers: Weatherford 2 (Jefferson Park 1, Dixon 1), McLennan 11 (Todd 4, Kailahi 4, White 1, Simien 1, Bradley 1); Total fouls: Weatherford 24, McLennan 22; Fouled out: Weatherford (Faerber, Phillips, Brown, Valkova); Halftime score: Weatherford 43, McLennan 33; Record: McLennan 19-11 (9-7).



Weatherford: Matt Wages 5 3-5 14; Billy Hill 3 0-1 6; Jared Simmons 1 2-2 5; Erik Talton 7 3-5 20; Aaron Heft 3 0-0 7; Konnor Ross 3 2-2 8; Deaken Stangl 0 0-0 0; D’Michael Bellfield 6 3-8 15; Troy Joseph 0 0-0 0; Totals: 28 13-23 76.



McLennan: Akili Vining 5 0-0 11; Lorenzo Anderson 4 4-6 13; Rodrique Massenat 1 0-0 2; Cameron Copeland 7 5-5 22; Chris Pryor 3 1-2 8; Rayquan Brown 7 1-3 15; Tre Thomas 1 0-0 2; Claven Wilson 2 0-0 4; Asare Otchere 1 0-0 2; Tyrese Taylor 0 0-0 0; Scott Ator 0 0-0 0; Totals: 31 11-16 79.



3-pointers: Weatherford 6 (Talton 3, Wages 1, Simmons 1, Heft 1), McLennan 6 (Copeland 3, Vining 1, Anderson 1, Pryor 1); Total fouls: Weatherford 14, McLennan 22; Halftime score: McLennan 41, Weatherford 37.; Record: McLennan 19-11 (10-4).