McLennan Highlanders Sweep Grand Junction for World Series Title

WACO, TX — The McLennan Highlanders are bringing home the JUCO World Series title for the first time since 1983. The Highlanders beat the defending national champs, Central Arizona, 7-3. Logan Henderson had another outstanding performance in the World Series final, finishing with 17 strikeouts.

“Hendy has been that way the whole year, he’s definitely one of the best pitchers in the country,” Dominic Tamez said. “Wherever I set up that man will hit it, and I have the utmost confidence in him.”

“It’s so relaxing whenever Logan is on the mound,” Miguel Santos said. “We all know he’s gonna go out there and do his thing, we knew we’d just have to put up a couple of runs, and luckily we put up 7 and I think that’s enough for anybody to pitch through.”

“Just so proud Waco, we’re bringing it home,” Mitch Thompson said. “First time in 10 years it’s coming back to Texas, it’s coming to Waco and I couldn’t be more proud, Logan Henderson, what a stud, you know up and down our lineup, could not be any more proud, these guys are great kids.”