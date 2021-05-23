McLennan Highlanders Well-Equipped to Make a Deep Run at World Series

WACO, TX — The No. 10 MCC Highlanders defeated Cisco with authority, scoring a combined 26 runs in the two game sweep, while only giving up 4 runs. As the team gets set for the World Series in Grand Junction, they’re playing their best ball and the sky is the limit.

“Everybody is firing on all cylinders right now,” Brady Rose said. “And it can only go up from here.”

“We’re playing at our best, which is exactly where you want to be at the end of the year,” Mitch Thompson said. “And we’ll go up there to Grand Junction with the idea of competing, and trying to win the daggone thing, we’re not just going up there to participate, I can promise you that.”