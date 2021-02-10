McLennan Highlassies Drop Home Contest Against Weatherford College

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

McLennan Community College Press Release:

The McLennan Highlassies and Weatherford Lady Coyotes battled from the opening tip until the final buzzer tonight at The Highlands with the Lady Coyotes squeaking out an 82-77 win.

Weatherford built a six-point lead at 12-6 with 7:19 to play in the first half. McLennan found its rhythm and used a 9-0 run highlighted by five points from Raija Todd to take a three-point lead, 15-12. Weatherford responded with a 5-0 run to go ahead by two. The teams traded baskets with McLennan holding the 22-21 after one quarter of play. It was a close throughout the second quarter. The Highlassies extended their lead to five late in the period and led 47-43 at intermission.

McLennan led by three, 50-47, with just under seven minutes to play in the third. The Highlassies used a 1-0 run comprised of a pair of 3-pointers from Mersadez Nephew and one from Todd to extend the lead to 12. McLennan led 61-49 with 3:58 remaining in the third. Weatherford ended the quarter on a 12-0 run to tie the game at 61 going into the final period.

The Highlassies trailed by three, 66-63, with 7:45 to play. A drive through the lane and bucket by Nephew followed by a 3-pointer from Jaidyn Fontenette put McLennan up by two midway through the quarter. The game was tied at 71 with just under four to play. A 4-0 run by the Lady Coyotes gave them the advantage that McLennan couldn’t overcome in the final minutes.

Mersadez Nephew and Raija Todd led the Highlassies with 22 points including six 3-pointers from Todd on the night. Jaidyn Fontenette added 10 points.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected