McLennan Highlassies Drop Home Contest Against Weatherford College

McLennan Community College Press Release:

The McLennan Highlassies and Weatherford Lady Coyotes battled from the opening tip until the final buzzer tonight at The Highlands with the Lady Coyotes squeaking out an 82-77 win.

Weatherford built a six-point lead at 12-6 with 7:19 to play in the first half. McLennan found its rhythm and used a 9-0 run highlighted by five points from Raija Todd to take a three-point lead, 15-12. Weatherford responded with a 5-0 run to go ahead by two. The teams traded baskets with McLennan holding the 22-21 after one quarter of play. It was a close throughout the second quarter. The Highlassies extended their lead to five late in the period and led 47-43 at intermission.



McLennan led by three, 50-47, with just under seven minutes to play in the third. The Highlassies used a 1-0 run comprised of a pair of 3-pointers from Mersadez Nephew and one from Todd to extend the lead to 12. McLennan led 61-49 with 3:58 remaining in the third. Weatherford ended the quarter on a 12-0 run to tie the game at 61 going into the final period.



The Highlassies trailed by three, 66-63, with 7:45 to play. A drive through the lane and bucket by Nephew followed by a 3-pointer from Jaidyn Fontenette put McLennan up by two midway through the quarter. The game was tied at 71 with just under four to play. A 4-0 run by the Lady Coyotes gave them the advantage that McLennan couldn’t overcome in the final minutes.



Mersadez Nephew and Raija Todd led the Highlassies with 22 points including six 3-pointers from Todd on the night. Jaidyn Fontenette added 10 points.

