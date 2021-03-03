McLennan Highlassies Extend Winning Streak

McLennan Community College Press Release:

The McLennan Highlanders bounced back into the win column with a win over the Southwestern Christian Rams tonight at The Highlands.

Southwestern Christian took the early lead at 4-3. McLennan took the lead on a Dillon Gooding layup that started a 16-2 run over the next six minutes, putting the Highlanders up 19-6. The Rams rallied, cutting the lead to seven midway through the half, 23-16, before McLennan pulled away again. The Highlanders led by 16, 32-16, with just over six minutes remaining in the first half and held the 40-29 advantage at halftime.

The Rams cut the Highlanders’ lead to seven early in the second half, 42-35 with 17:54 remaining in the game. McLennan quickly extended the lead to 17, using a 14-4 run over the next three minutes. Southwestern Christian continued to fight, trimming the lead to 10 multiple times down the stretch. A Rams’ 3-pointer cut the lead to seen, 78-71 with 2:18 remaining in the game. Maurice Harvey drained a pair of free throws with 26 seconds to play. Southwestern Christian hit a 3-pointers with two seconds to go but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Highlanders.

Dillon Gooding lead the Highlanders with 21 points and Maurice Harvey added 20. Chris Pryor and Nehemiah Nuckolls scored 16 and 10, respectively.