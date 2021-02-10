McLennan Men’s Basketball Remains Unbeaten with Win over Weatherford

McLennan Community College Press Release:

In men’s action, the McLennan Highlanders crushed the Weatherford Coyotes 82-59 to remain perfect on the season.



It appeared the Highlanders would dominate the Coyotes as they opened the game on an 11-2 run highlighted by 3-pointers from Chris Pryor and Maurice Harvey. Weatherford responded with a 9-0 run to tie the game at 11 with 15:23 to play in the first half. The two teams traded the lead with the Coyotes leading by two with 8:36 on the clock, 23-21. The Highlanders used an 8-0 run over the next three minutes to begin creating a distance between themselves and Weatherford and extended the lead to nine at halftime, 42-33.



McLennan opened the second half with three points from Rayquan Brown to take its first double-digit lead of the contest, 45-33. The Highlanders held the Coyotes to one 3-pointer for the first five minutes of the half as they built an 18-point lead. McLennan kept pushing throughout the half, leading by as many as 25 down the stretch.



Maurice Harvey led the Highlanders with 13 points. Dillon Gooding, Diego Gonzalez and Asare Otchere scored 12 points each. Kirk Smith Jr. added 11.



McLennan will host Temple Monday evening at The Highlands, weather permitting. The women’s game will tip off at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7 p.m.

