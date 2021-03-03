McLennan Men’s Basketball Team Bounces Back With Win over Southwestern Christian

McLennan Community College Press Release:

The Highlassies ran away with the victory in the women’s game, rolling to a 96-44 victory over the Lady Rams.

McLennan opened the game on a 4-0 run and held Southwestern Christian to just even points in the frame to take the 19-point lead into the second quarter, 26-7. The second quarter opened with a 5-0 McLennan run as the Highlassies’ defense stymied the Lady Rams once again. McLennan scored 22 points in the quarter to lead 48-16 at intermission.

McLennan poured it on in the third quarter, opening on a 21-2 run and outscoring the opponent 31-5 in the quarter. The Highlassies continued to dominate in the fourth as they cruised to the easy victory.

Mele Kailahi led the Highlassies with 18 points with six 3-pointers, and Mersadez Nephew added 17. Ahlura Lofton added 15 with five 3-pointers. Riaja Todd added 14, and Miannah Little scored 13.

McLennan returns to action tomorrow, hosting Collin in a make-up game. Women’s action begins at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7 p.m