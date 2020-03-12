McLennan Softball Picks up Sweep of Rival Temple

McLennan Community College Press Release:

McLennan Softball swept the Temple Leopards this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.



McLennan took game one 2-0 with Reese Taylor getting the complete-game shut out in the circle.



McLennan’s first run came in the bottom of the fourth. Sophie Wideman walked and Rebekah Parks singled. Genesis Rodriguez replaced Wideman as the runner at second, and Lindsey Evans walked to load the bases. Melayna Lopez then grounded into a double play, bringing Rodriguez in to score.



The final two McLennan runs came in the sixth. Arianna Perales led off with a double, moved to third on a ground out by Wideman and scored on a Temple error. Parks then tripled and scored on a single by Evans.



In the nightcap, McLennan defeated Temple 10-4 with Nikki Ramirez picking up the win in the circle.



Temple began the scoring with two runs in the top of the first as Alyssa Escamilla walked and scored on a Kylia Huhman home run.



McLennan responded with five runs in the bottom of the first. Cydney DeLeon led off with a double. Perales was hit by the pitch, and Wideman singled to load the bases. Parks reached on an error, bringing DeLeon and Perales in to score. Evans followed with the three-run homer.



Another McLennan run crossed the plate in the third. Lopez singled and moved to second on a ground out by Madeline Stephens. Kadyn Trochim and DeLeon both singled, bringing Lopez in to score.



The Leopards added two runs in the fourth. A.J. Jasso and Onaisha Franka both walked, and Alyssa Escamilla singled to load the bases. Kristen Boyd followed with a single to score Jasso. Franka then scored on a fly out by Alexis Hamilton.



McLennan rounded out the scoring with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Rebeca Fajardo reached safely on an error and DeLeon drew a walk. Perales followed with a single to score Fajardo. DeLeon was picked off and Perales advanced to second. Parks singled and Perales scored on the throw. Evans then reached on an error and Parks stole home. Lopez then singled to score Evans.



McLennan returns to action tomorrow, traveling to Hillsboro for a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Hill.



McLennan 3, Temple 0

Temple 000 000 0 – 0 3 2

McLennan 000 102 x – 3 5 0

Alexis Hamilton and Audrey Escamilla. Reese Taylor and Sophie Wideman. WP: Taylor; LP: Hamilton. Leading hitters – McLennan: Arianna Perales (2-3, 2 2B), Rebekah Parks (2-3, 3B) and Lindsey Evans (1-2, RBI). Record: McLennan 16-4 (5-2).



McLennan 10, Temple 4

Temple 200 200 0 – 4 7 3

McLennan 501 004 x – 10 11 1

Kylia Huhman, Alexis Hamilton (1), Marley Hilton (7) and Audrey Escamilla. Gracy Crafts, Nikki Ramirez (4) and Madeline Stephens. WP: Ramirez; LP: Huhman. Leading hitters – Temple: Kristen Boyd (1-3, RBI), Alexis Hamilton (1-4, RBI), Kylia Huhman (1-3 HR, 2 RBI), and Onaisha Franka (1-1, 2B); McLennan: Cydney DeLeon (3-3, 2 2B, RBI), Arianna Perales (1-3, RBI), Lindsey Evans (1-4, HR, 3 RBI) and Melayna Lopez (3-4, RBI). Record: McLennan 17-4 (6-2).