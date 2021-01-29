McLennan Softball Splits Double Header with 4th-Ranked Tyler Junior College

McLennan Community College Press Release:

WACO — The McLennan and Tyler softball squads split today’s doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark.



McLennan dominated the No. 4 Apache Ladies in the opener, getting an 8-1 win with Gracy Crafts in the circle.



McLennan began the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first. Rosemary Rivera was hit by the pitch and Bailey Krolczyk walked. Melayna Lopez then doubled to score Rivera and Krolcyzk.



Julia Herzinger led off with a triple for McLennan in the bottom of the second. Kadyn Trochim followed with a single to score Herzinger and extend the McLennan lead to 3-0.



McLennan added three more runs in the third. Krolczyk homered to center field. Lopez then singled and scored on a Mackenzie Adams home run.



Another McLennan run scored in the fourth. Rivera and Krolcyzk both walked. Rivera then moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 7-0.



Tyler’s only run came in the top of the sixth as Madi Hale singled and scored on a double by Alandria Kim.



McLennan rounded out the scoring with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Lindsey Evans singled but was out at second on a fielder’s choice by Krolcyzk. Krolczyk then advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Lopez.



Tyler bounced back to defeat McLennan 12-8 in the nightcap.



Tyler scored two in the top of the first. Brecklyn Dennis was safe on a dropped third strike and Madi Hale singled. Kim followed with a single to score Dennis. Kim stole second, and Jodi De Hart was safe on an error, bringing Hale in to score.



McLennan responded with four runs in the bottom of the first. Evans singled and scored on a Krolcyzk home run. Lopez doubled and scored on a triple by Adams. Adams then scored on the throw.



Tyler took the lead with three runs in the top of the second. Rylee Burke walked and Jalen Perez singled. Itati Arzola then bunted for a single to load the bases. Dennis grounded out to score Burke, and Hale singled to score Perez. Arzola then came in to score on a Kim fielder’s choice.



The Apache Ladies added another run in the third. Burke reached safely on an error but was out at second on a fielder’s choice by Perez. Arzola singled and Perez scored on an error.



McLennan took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the third. Ka’Lyn Watson and Herzinger both singled. Watson scored on a wild pitch and Kenzie Chambers drew a walk. Campion followed with a double to score Herzinger and Chambers. Evans then singled to score Campion.



Four runs scored for Tyler in the fourth to take the lead. Hale reached on an error and Kim singled. De Hart also singled to load the bases. Vaughan then reached on an error, bringing Hale in to score. Aliana Marroquin reached on an error, bringing Kim in to score. Burke followed with a double to score Vaughan and Marroquin.



The Lady Apaches rounded out the scoring with two runs in the seventh. Dennis singled, Hale walked and Kim singled to load the bases. Dennis scored on a wild pitch and Hale scored on a sacrifice fly by De Hart.



The two teams will complete the four-game series with a 1 p.m. doubleheader tomorrow in Tyler.



McLennan 8, Tyler 1

Tyler 000 001 0 – 1 4 1

McLennan 213 101 x – 8 10 0

Grason Long, Ryleigh Denton (4) and Blakely Niles. Gracy Crafts and Bailey Krolcyzk. WP: Crafts; LP: Long. Leading hitters – Tyler: Alandria Kim (1-3, 2B, RBI) and Kindall Hernandez (1-3, 2B); McLennan: Bailey Krolczyk (1-2, HR, RBI), Melayna Lopez (4-4, 2B, 3 RBI), Mackenzie Adams (1-4, HR, 2 RBI), Julia Herzinger (1-3, 3B) and Kadyn Trochim (1-2, RBI). Record: McLennan 4-3.



Tyler 12, McLennan 8

Tyler 231 400 2 – 12 11 0

McLennan 404 000 0 – 8 14 0

Bailee Weaver, Ryleigh Denton (4) and Madysun Vaughan. Reese Taylor, Kaitlyn Sadler (4) and Kenzie Chambers. WP: Weaver; LP: Sadler. Leading hitters – Tyler: Itati Arzola (2-4), Brecklyn Dennis (1-4, RBI), Madi Hale (2-4, RBI), Alandria Kim (3-5, 2 RBI), Jodi De Hart (1-3, 2 RBI), Madysun Vaughan (0-5, RBI), Aliana Marroquin (0-2, RBI) and Rylee Burke (1-3, 2B, RBI); McLennan: Sidney Campion (1-5, 2B, 2 RBI), Lindsey Evans (3-4, RBI), Bailey Krolcyzk (3-3, 2 RBI), Melayna Lopez (1-4, 2B), Mackenzie Adams (2-4, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI), Ka’Lyn Watson (2-4, 2B) and Julia Herzinger (2-3). Record: McLennan 4-4.