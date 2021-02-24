McLennan Softball Sweeps Double-Header Against Tyler J.C.

McLennan Community College Press Release:

McLennan Softball swept the Tyler Apaches this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.



McLennan took game one 4-2 with Reese Taylor getting the complete-game win in the circle.



McLennan began the scoring with a run in the bottom of the third as Bailey Krolczyk singled and scored on a triple by Caitlyn Wong.



Three more McLennan runs scored in the fourth. Rosemary Rivera singled and Kadyn Trochim was hit by the pitch. Kenzie Chambers replaced Trochim as a pinch runner. Sidney Campion followed with a double to score Rivera and Chambers. Campion advanced to third on the throw and scored on a sacrifice fly by Lindsey Evans.



Both of Tyler’s runs came in the top of the fifth. Rylee Burke was safe on an error and Itati Arzola singled. Both runners scored on another error.



McLennan took the nightcap 4-3 with Haven Stanley getting the win and Cheyenne Floyd picking up the save.



Tyler scored a run in the top of the first as Brecklyn Dennis doubled and scored on a single by Alandria Kim.



McLennan tied the game with a run in the bottom of the inning as Evans led off with a single and scored on a double by Wong.



Trochim singled in the second, advanced around to third on an error and scored on a single by Chambers to put McLennan up 2-1.



Tyler took the lead with two runs in the sixth. Lauren Bourdeaux pinch hit and drew a walk. Kim re-entered the game as the runner at first. Madysun Vaughan reached on an error, bringing Kim in to score, and Vaughan scored on the same error.



McLennan sealed the win with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Melayna Lopez singled and was replaced by pinch runner Genesis Rodriguez. Taylor singled and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Trochim then singled to score Rodriguez and Taylor.



McLennan will host Galveston for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday at Bosque River Ballpark.



McLennan 4, Tyler 2

Tyler 000 020 0 – 2 3 1

McLennan 001 300 x – 4 10 2

Ryleigh Denton, Grason Long (6) and Blakely Niles. Reese Taylor and Bailey Krolczyk. WP: Taylor; LP: Reese. Leading hitters – Tyler: Itati Arzola (1-1), Brecklyn Dennis (1-3) and Maleah Olvera (1-3); McLennan: Lindsey Evans (1-3, RBI), Caitlyn Wong (3-4, 2B, 3B, RBI), Kadyn Trochim (1-2, 2B), Julia Herzinger (1-2, 2B) and Sidney Campion (1-2, 2B, 2 RBI). Record: McLennan 8-7.



McLennan 4, Tyler 3

Tyler 100 002 0 – 3 7 2

McLennan 110 002 x – 4 8 5

Bailee Weaver and Madysun Vaughan. Gracy Crafts, Haven Stanley (5), Cheyenne Floyd (7) and Julia Herzinger. WP: Stanley; LP: Weaver; SV: Floyd. Leading hitters – Tyler: Brecklyn Dennis (2-4, 2B), Alandria Kim (1-3, RBI) and Madi Hale (2-3); McLennan: Caitlyn Wong (1-3, 2B, RBI), Kadyn Trochim (2-3, 2 RBI) and Kenzie Chambers (1-3, RBI). Record: McLennan 9-7.