McLennan Softball Sweeps Home Openening Double-Header

WACO, Texas — McLennan Softball swept the Bossier Parish Lady Cavaliers on this frigid afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.



McLennan held off a late-inning comeback by Bossier Parish to take game one 9-8 with Gracy Crafts getting the win in the circle.



Bossier Parish began the scoring with a run in the top of the first. Rebecca Shepherd doubled and Dyllan Sanah was hit by the pitch. Both runners advanced on a ground out by Haylee Ladner. Shepherd then scored on a passed ball.



McLennan took the lead with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Cydney DeLeon led off with a solo home run. Arianna Perales was then safe on an error and moved to second on a wild pitch. Sophie Wideman followed with a single to score Perales. Bekah Parks walked and both runners advanced on a double steal. Mackenzie Adams drew a walk to load the bases. Wideman scored on a passed ball, and Kadyn Trochim walked to reload the bases. Rebeca Fajardo also drew a walk, bringing Parks in to score. DeLeon then walked to score Adams.



Four more McLennan runs scored in the bottom of the third. Trochim walked, stole second and moved to third on an error. Fajardo then singled to score Trochim. Fajardo was thrown out at second and DeLeon walked. Perales also walked and Wideman followed with a three-run homer.



Bossier Parish began its comeback with two runs in the fourth as Tuliliau Sosi walked and scored on an Uchenne Jong Loy home run.



Shepherd added a run with her solo homer in the fifth.



The Lady Cavaliers’ final four runs came it he top of the seventh. Hailey Pence was hit by the pitch and Ruby Butler singled, both advanced on a ground out by Shepherd. Sanah then singled to score Pence and Butler. Ladner followed with a two-run home run.



McLennan got the 14-6 run-rule victory in the nightcap with Reese Taylor getting the win in the circle.



The Lady Cavaliers scored a run in the top of the second. Ladner reached on an error, and Nicollette Blenker and Haily Ebey both walked to load the bases. Ashlyn Montgomery then hit into a double play, allowing Ladner to score.



McLennan tied the game with a run in the bottom of the second as Stephens walked, stole second and scored on a single by Jessika Truax.



Bossier Parish added three runs in the third. Butler tripled and scored on Shepherd’s home run. Sanah then tripled and scored on a wild pitch.



Two McLennan runs scored in the bottom of the third. Perales singled but was out at second on a fielder’s choice by Parks. Lindsey Evans walked and Stephens grounded out. Truax then singled to score Parks and Evans.



Another Lady Cavaliers run scored in the fourth as Butler singled and came around to score on a McLennan error.



McLennan scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Melayna Lopez doubled, Genesis Rodriguez reached on an error and DeLeon was safe on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. Perales followed with a single to score Lopez. Parks then singled to score Rodriguez, and Evans singled to score DeLeon and Perales.



The final Bossier Parish run came in the top of the fifth. Ladner and Montgomery both singled. Samantha Eckert then doubled to score Ladner.



McLennan sealed the run rule with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth. Rodriguez walked and scored on a double by DeLeon. Perales followed with a double to score DeLeon. Parks singled and stole second. Evans was then safe on a fielder’s choice, bringing Perales in to score. Parks scored on a sacrifice bunt by Stephens, and Truax singled to score Evans. Lopez was hit by the pitch. Fajardo then tripled to score Truax and Lopez, ending the game.



McLennan returns to action Feb. 12, traveling to Houston to face San Jacinto in a 2 p.m. doubleheader.



McLennan 9, Bossier Parish 8

Bossier Parish 100 210 4 – 8 8 3

McLennan 504 000 x – 9 6 0

Mabry Smith, Marisol Kennedy (3) and Tuliliau Sosi. Gracy Crafts, Nikki Ramirez (7) and Sophie Wideman. WP: Crafts; LP: Smith. Leading hitters – Bossier Parish: Rebecca Shepherd (2-3, 2B, HR, RBI), Dyllan Sanah (2-3, 2 RBI, Haylee Ladner (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) and Uchenne Jong Loy (1-3, HR, 2 RBI); McLennan: Cydney DeLeon (1-2, HR, 2 RBI), Sophie Wideman (2-4, HR, 4 RBI) and Rebeca Fajardo (1-2, RBI). Record: McLennan 4-2.



McLennan 14, Bossier Parish 6

Bossier Parish 013 11 – 6 9 1

McLennan 012 47 – 14 12 2

Kiana Pogroszweski, Primrose Aholelei (4), Marisol Kennedy (5) and Samantha Eckert. Reese Taylor and Madeline Stephens. WP: Taylor; LP: Pogroszewski. Leading hitters – Bossier Parish: Ruby Butler (2-4, 3B), Rebecca Shepherd (2-3, HR, 2 RBI), Dyllan Sanah (2-3, 3B), Ashlyn Montgomery (1-3, RBI) and Samantha Eckert (1-3, 2B, RBI); McLennan: Cydney DeLeon (1-4, 2B, RBI), Arianna Perales (3-3, 2B, 2 RBI), Bekah Parks (2-4, RBI), Lindsey Evans (1-3, 3 RBI), Madeline Stephens (0-1, RBI), Jessika Truax 3-3, 4 RBI), Melayna Lopez (1-3, 2B) and Rebeca Fajardo (1-4, 2 RBI). Record: McLennan 5-2.