McLennan Well-Equipped for Deep JUCO World Series Run

WACO, TX — The Highlanders have several aces on the mound along with depth, which is a recipe for success, with the way McLennan is clicking on offense. Logan Henderson has the most strikeouts of any DI NJCAA pitcher, with 138, while sporting an impressive 1.87 ERA. Henderson is one of the many talented arms on the squad, and the Highlanders know they can always count on their pitching staff.

“Our arms are definitely something that we don’t question ever,” Blake Jackson said. “We know we’re gonna show up to the field, and our arms are gonna make it, so we can compete and we can win, and that’s what they do every game and they’ll continue to do that the rest of the season.”

“Guys are gonna have to run out there early,” Mitch Thompson said. “You can’t afford to lose a first game, so you’ve got to run your best out there and everybody will run their best out there, it’ll be a challenge but I love our depth.”

The Highlanders open NJCAA World Series play on Saturday at 10am central against Florence-Darlington Tech.