McLennan Women’s Basketball Team Set to Open 2021 Season on Wednesday

WACO — The McLennan Highlassies open the season on Wednesday after waiting nearly 2 and a half months to tip things off.

Coach Ricky Rhodes and MCC will have just four non-conference games before jumping right into conference play. With limited opportunities to get looks at other teams Rhodes knows they are going to need to focus on themselves first and foremost.

“With it being early, you don’t know too much, you just try and worry about yourself lets just take care of business, as far as the Highlassies go,” he said. “Go out there and compete, make adjustments as the game goes along and play with a lot of confidence”

Miannah Little, a freshman guard from Waco said they are doing the best to get better under the current circumstances.

“We’re just practicing as hard as we can,” she said. “I mean we’re working, trying to get better as a team and stay together throughout this COVID situation. It is pretty hard not knowing what your opponent is gonna look like but we’ve been working as hard as we can”

McLennan and Texas Christian College will tip off at 5:30pm on Wednesday at The Highlands.