McLennan’s Henderson Delivers Fire With 14 Strikeouts in World Series’ Opener

WACO, TX — Logan Henderson led the Highlanders to a 7-0 shutout in their World Series opener, finishing with 14 strikeouts in 8 innings. McLennan’s bats stayed hot, racking up 14 hits, which included 2 home runs, to set the tone early in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“It was everything we could have hoped for, I mean first game of the tournament there’s obviously jitters,” Mitch Thompson said. “And we felt really good about having Logan on the mound, to go out there and compete for us he was fantastic. We made three really nice plays in the outfield, I thought Garrett Martin made a couple really big plays, one catch on a fly ball, one off the wall, then threw guy out at second and the final out of the game was a phenomenal catch.”

The Highlanders advance to the winners bracket, and will play Monday night against Indian Hills.