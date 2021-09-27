Mean Joe Greene’s Jersey to be Retired at Wildcat Stadium

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Independent School District will honor Temple native and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene by retiring Greene’s #75 Dunbar Junior/Senior High School football jersey during a pre-game ceremony at the home varsity football game vs. Harker Heights High School on Friday, October 1st. Greene was a standout football and track and field athlete at Dunbar before going on to star at North Texas State University and then with the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL. Greene is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. His jersey will be the first ever retired by TISD.
Date: Friday, October 1
Time: Approximately 7:15 p.m.
Location: Wildcat Stadium, 415 North 31st Street.