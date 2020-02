MEXIA, Texas — The Mexia Black Cats tabbed Triston Abron as their next head coach, on Monday.

MISD is excited to welcome Triston Abron as the new AD and Head Football Coach for the Mexia Blackcats. Coach Abron joins Mexia from Paul Pewitt and was named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Coach of the Year for 2019. pic.twitter.com/CNseJeIrSX — Mexia ISD (@Mexia_ISD) February 24, 2020

Abron Comes to Mexia after a successful run at Paul Pewitt taking them all the way to the 3A Division 2 State Title game in 2019.

Abron will take over a Mexia team that made the playoffs in two of Frank Sandoval’s three seasons.