GREENVILLE, NC (FOX 44) — The 12U Midway All-Stars ended the 2023 trip to North Carolina on a high-note, taking third place at the Little League World Series.

Winterville defeated the defending Little League World Series champions 5-4 Saturday night to send the Southwest region representative to the third place game.

The Midway All-Stars bounced back Sunday morning to take down Milford, 5-1 and secure third place in the tournament.

A memorable season comes to an end with 20 wins and a single loss for a talented group of girls representing Central Texas.