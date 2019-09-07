Midway Falls to Lake Ridge 43-35

HEWITT, Texas — The Midway Panthers dropped a hard-fought contest against Mansfield Lake Ridge 43-35 on Friday Night at Panther Stadium.
The Panthers dropped to 0-2 on the season and will open district play with Killeen next week, at home.
