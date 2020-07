WACO — Eubin Shim is entering her senior year at Midway and soaring up the American Junior Golf Association rankings, after a win in Missouri.

Shim captured her second AJGA win at the Bas Pro Shops Payne Stewart Junior Championship with a three-round score of 5-under 208.

She now ranks in the top 35 in the nation and is in the top 15 for her class of 2021.