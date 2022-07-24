WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Texas West is taking the Little League World Series Southwest bracket by storm!

Both the Midway Major and Senior girls softball teams won Sunday afternoon to advance to the second round of the Southwest regional tournament.

The Midway Major All-Stars got off to a fast start in the first inning, scoring seven runs in the bottom-half of the inning.

By the bottom of the third inning, they already held a 12-1 lead.

Midway All-Stars (Texas West) leads Colorado, 12-1 in the bottom of the third. Full highlights coming up on @KWKTFOX44 tonight at 9! pic.twitter.com/ucxGb6OJ9x — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) July 24, 2022

By the end of the third inning, the Midway won the game. A statement win for the Major girls, beating Colorado by run rule, 16-1. They move on to face the winner of Texas East and Louisiana on Monday. That game is on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The Texas West Senior girls also held their own on the road at host Louisiana, taking a resounding victory, 11-1.