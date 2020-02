AUSTIN, Texas -- Baylor is now 11-0 to start conference play, for the first time in program history after a 52-45 win in Austin on Monday night.

In a game that wasn't always pretty, the Bears hit some big shots down the stretch. Macio Teague led the way with 11 points, but Devonte Bandoo made some big second half shots on his way to a 10-point night.