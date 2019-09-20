Friday Night Football Fever is Brought to you locally by Richard Karr

Midway Survives a Scare Against Ellison in Double Overtime

The Panthers have still not lost a district game since 2013

KILLEEN, Texas — The Midway Panthers ran their district winning streak to 36 games after holding off Killeen Ellison 24-21 in Double Overtime on Thursday night in Killeen.

