Hewitt, Texas — Midway wide receiver Will Nixon announced his commitment to The University of Nebraska, on Monday Via Twitter.

COMMITTED! University of Nebraska 🌽#GBR – Thanks to all my Waco Midway coaches and teammates for putting in work with me! Let’s get it this year! pic.twitter.com/GmErtws4Wb — William Nixon (@william_nixonTD) July 8, 2019

Nixon the son of Baylor Co-Offensive Coordinator and Running Backs Coach Jeff Nixon, is getting set for his senior season at Midway.