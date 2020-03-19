Moving On: McLennan Baseball Forced to Leave Promising Season Behind

WACO, Texas — Bosque River Ballpark sits quiet these days after McLennan Baseball’s promising season was cut short when the NJCAA decided to cancel their spring sports.

“Kids were crushed,” Head Coach Mitch Thompson said, when asked about the team’s reaction. “They were crushed I mean our goal was to go win the national championship and they really felt like they had a team that could do it.”

On a roster that had at-least 10 division-one caliber players on it Thompson and his staff have begun the process of helping all of their players figure out what is next.

“These kids’ opportunities to be seen are over,” Thompson said. “The colleges can’t go on the road, our kids can’t go to their places and play. We’re not able to play where they can come see us play. Thankfully we’ve got the technology here where we’ve got really good video that we can send out and thankfully I think that most of them trust us they know that we know what a division one player looks like.”

Baseball is a game that can humble you quickly, and isn’t always fair, which parallels closely to what is happening in the real world these days.

“It’s a really difficult thing to go through, but this is life in the game of baseball has helped prepare us for this,” he said. “We’re going to get knocked down you’re going to have to get back up.”

With his actual team forced to sit out this season, Thompson hopes our country can get on the same team and work together to let these tough times pass.

“We need to say a prayer,” he said. “We need to take care of each other, we need to be smart, get this thing, or whistle we can all get behind home back to our to our normal lives as fast as possible.”