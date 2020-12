San Antonio is The Likely Destination

WACO — The NCAA announced Monday that the division one women’s basketball tournament will be held at a single site in 2021.

San Antonio is the site of the 2021 tournament and according to the NCAA, they are in preliminary talks for the Alamo City to be the host for the entire tournament.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament will be held in one geographic area.



The NCAA made a similar announcement for the Men’s tournament last month.

