NCAA To Grant ‘Eligibility Relief’ to Spring Sports

WACO, Texas — The NCAA granted athletes in spring sports “eligibility relief” after the organization canceled all remaining winter and spring championships, on Thursday.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork met with the media on Friday and said this is a step in the right direction but there is more work to do.

“That’s, that’s a positive development so if that impacts a freshman, then I think it needs to impact all student athletes,” he said when asked if it was an extra year for all players. “My questions are [for] those sports that just ended, or were playing a championship like indoor track. Does indoor track get a year back because they missed just one meet? I don’t know that answer yet. Does our women’s basketball senior class because they just missed the NCAA Tournament? I don’t have that answer yet so those are the kind of things that we have to work through.”

The SEC announced Friday that it would be suspending all athletic activities until April 15th, adding to the March 30th suspension that was announced on Thursday.