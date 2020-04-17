Closings
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah Impressed by Baylor’s Grayland Arnold

Local Sports
WACO, Texas — in a conference call Thursday, NFL Network Analyst, Daniel Jeremiah said Baylor has a handful of prospects that could hear their name called later in the draft, but defensive back Grayland Arnold has really caught his eye.

“When I’m talking to GMs in the evenings, like the question I always get is who are you higher on than anybody else you talk to, and the guy is Grayland Arnold for me,” Jeremiah said. “I like Grayland Arnold a lot. I know he’s undersized. He’s a little over 5’9″, a little over 186 pounds, but he’s got production. He’s just really instinctive. He’s fluid and smooth. He buzzes under these routes in every game I watch. He had a 71-yard return against Oklahoma on a pick. He’s just a playmaker. So he’s my 103rd player, but I think I’m higher on him than the majority of the league.”

