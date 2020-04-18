NFL’s Daniel Jeremiah Likes A Lot Of Bears at The Back end of the NFL Draft

WACO, Texas — Baylor could have a big weekend April 23rd-25th with as may as 6-7 players mentioned in various Mock drafts.

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network likes what he has seen from the Baylor guys at the back end of the draft. He mentions Grayland Arnold as one of his rising players on the board, and after that he still sees a handful that could be in the mix to be picked.

“I have a decent grade on Clay Johnston, the linebacker,” he said. “I see him getting picked late. I know he missed the eight games, but he’s got range, does a nice job playing over the top of blocks. and he’s a good blitzes.”

On the offensive side of the ball he likes the sneaky speed of Baylor running Back JaMycal Hasty.

“Hasty, it’s such a good running back group, I think he’s probably going to be a late guy or a free agent, but he’s got stop-start quickness, he’s good in the screen game, and if he gets to the alley, he’s gone,” he said. “I thought he played a lot faster than his 4.55.”

Bravvion Roy didn’t get a combine invite but he possesses a lot of traits that Jeremiah really likes.

“Bravvion Roy, who didn’t go to the combine but saw him down at the East-West, he’s got some production as an inside pass rusher,” Jeremiah said. “I thought he had a good week down there. You see him, quick little swim move. He’s got something to him.”

Mel Kiper said Chris Miller could find his way into the later rounds but Jeremiah likes him as a free agent.

“I wish he had more production, just not a lot of production there,” Jeremiuah said. “I know he

added a little bit of weight from the NFLPA game to the combine, I think he put on like 10 pounds, but he’d be a good free agent for me.”