WACO, Texas — Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin was named a second-team All American by D1 Baseball, on Wednesday.

Loftin, a junior who played all over the diamond last year, hit .323 in 53 games. He belted six homeruns and finished g 3rd on the team with 18 doubles.

Baylor opens the season on February 14th at Baylor ballpark, against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.