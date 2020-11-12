Nine Belton Tigers Leap to The Next Level

BELTON — Belton High School had nine athletes sign to play at the next level.

Katelyn Chrisman will be playing soccer at Texas State. Her teammate Abby Cargile will play soccer at Thomas Jefferson University.

Jaynie Ferguson will swim at Henderson State while Madeline Vacula will swim at Centenary.

Dallas Hankamer will play golf at Texas A&M.

The softball team will be sending a haul to the next level. Bryce Allen-Bourland will play for Ranger. Tristyn Barton will play at East Texas Baptist. Bethany Sherwood is off to Cisco Junior College and Emily Parker will play for Coach Berry at McLennan.