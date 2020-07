While McLennan Community College and Temple Junior College don’t have football teams the NJCAA released a statement Thursday recommending that member schools move competition to the spring semester impacting the golf and basketball programs.

In regards to the upcoming academic year, the @NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council has recommended that a majority of competition move to the spring semester of 2021.



An official plan of action will be determined on Monday, July 13.



The individual regions will discuss the recommended changes prior to the NJCAA board of regents meeting on Monday afternoon at which time more information will become available. Basketball programs usually begin their games in early-mid October.