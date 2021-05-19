No. 1 Baylor Men’s Tennis Meets Big 12 Rival No. 7 TCU in NCAA Quarterfinals

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

ORLANDO, Fla. – The No. 1-ranked and second-seeded Baylor men’s tennis team meets No. 7 TCU in the NCAA Quarterfinals on Thursday at 1 p.m. CT at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.



The Bears (32-4) and Horned Frogs (19-7) will square off for the fourth time this season with a spot in the Final Four on the line.



This marks Baylor’s 14th appearance in the quarterfinals in program history and fourth time in the last seven postseasons, including back-to-back seasons after reaching the Elite 8 in 2019.



BU is 62-21 all-time in NCAA Championship play and 5-8 all-time in the quarterfinals. As the No. 2 seed, the Bears are 10-2 in the NCAA postseason.



TCU holds a 35-28 advantage in the all-time series against Baylor, though the Bears have taken four of the last five matchups, including a 2-1 mark in 2021 matches. In their most recent contest, BU outlasted the Horned Frogs in a 4-3 decision in the Big 12 tournament semifinals.



The two sides have met three times in the NCAA postseason, most recently in 2003 when the Bears claimed their only victory over TCU in the NCAA Second Round. The Horned Frogs took both previous postseason matchups in 1998 and 2000.



To reach the quarters, Baylor took care of No. 14 Ole Miss, 4-1, while TCU advanced past No. 35 Ohio State by the same scoreline on Monday in Orlando.



BU enters the quarterfinals on a six-match winning streak, which included the 2021 Big 12 Tournament Championship in Waco on April 25-26. The Bears have won 16 of their last 17 matches, dating back to March 11.



Baylor boasts a 16-4 record against ranked opponents this season and is a combined 6-3 against teams remaining in the NCAA tournament field.



BU is 28-8 in the doubles point this season and is 27-1 in matches when winning the opening tally. Currently, the Bears are a combined 151-31 (.830) in singles play and 70-23 (.753) in doubles dual matches.



Ryan Dickerson and Spencer Furman lead the team with 12-match singles winning streaks. Adrian Boitan has won 11 of his last 12 completed matches at No. 1 singles, while Charlie Broom has taken five straight and 10 of his last 11 decisions at the No. 5 singles position. In doubles, Matias Soto and Nick Stachowiak lead the team with a seven-match win streak.

Live stats will be provided here, while live video coverage will be available via the TennisONE app and website with select matches being broadcast on the Tennis Channel over the course of the championship’s remaining rounds.

NCAA TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

(USTA National Campus, Orlando, Fla.)



NCAA Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 20:

No. 2 seed Baylor (32-4) vs. No. 7 seed TCU (19-7), 1 p.m. CT

NCAA Semifinals

Friday, May 21:

Baylor/TCU winner vs. Tennessee/Georgia winner, either 1 p.m. CT OR 6:30 p.m. CT



NCAA Championship

Saturday, May 22: TBD, 6:30 p.m. CT