No. 1 McLennan Baseball Set to Open The Season Friday Against Midland

WACO, Texas — The No. 1 McLennan Highlanders will open their 2020 season on Friday, January 31st against the Midland College Chapperals.

Friday begins a tough slate of games that includes some of the best competition in the country, to prepare MCC for one of the best conferences in the country, and then eventually prepare them for the JUCO World Series.

“We’re strapping on about as heavy as we can,” Head Coach Mitch Thompson said. “We play the two or three best typically year-in-and-year-out teams from the South Conference typically teams from the east and two or three best typical teams from the west and then we’ve got our conference and our league, is the SEC of junior college baseball we’ve got four of the top 25 two in the top 12 in the country, it’s a dogfight.”

Sophomore Brett Squires said he’s looking forward to testing himself against the best of the best.

“I think it’s great,” he said. “It’s just a testament to our team, whenever we’re able to put up a good season, even though we’re playing a strong non conference schedule. I think to be the best you know you got to play the best.”

The Highlanders open the season with a single game at 2:00pm on Friday and then a double header on Saturday beginning at 12:00, all at Bosque River Ballpark.