No. 10 MCC Highlanders Clinch NJCAA World Series Berth After 14-1 Win

WACO, TX — The No. 10 McLennan Community College Highlanders swept the Cisco Wranglers in the Region V Super Regional Championship series, to advance to the NJCAA College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado. The Highlanders completely overpowered the Wranglers, finishing with 21 hits on Saturday, setting the tone early on, scoring 8 runs in the first two innings.

“Oh a lot easier, everybody is confident, everybody is swinging the bats well,” Garrett Martin said. “It’s like the flood gates were open and everybody is feeling good.”

“Oh it’s huge for me being the starting pitcher, doing this game for the championship,” Brady Rose said. “You get a handful of runs like we did there in the first two innings, it just makes my job so much easier, I can just go out there have fun, and do what I do.”

“I love how we came out jumped on them right away,” Mitch Thompson said. “We really in some aspects left no doubt, and kind of took the life out of them right off the bat, and you couldn’t ask for anything more.”