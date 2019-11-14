No. 13 Baylor Will need a Total Team Effort to Beat Oklahoma

WACO, Texas — No 13. Baylor will face their toughest test of the season, on Saturday when Oklahoma and their high-flying offense come to town, but will the Sooners will have their hands full with the Baylor defense.

Baylor’s Defense is at the top of the Big 12 in most defensive categories and has held Big 12 teams to 30 -or-fewer points in nine-straight games, but the key will be weathering the storm that OU can bring by scoring a lot, very quickly.

“It is trying to start faster on defense knowing that we are more of a fourth quarter team,” Head Coach Matt Rhule said. “So you have to try to push this game to the fourth quarter. The same thing I say every week, try to make one more play than the other team makes.”

The Bears offense would be well-served to get off to a better start. They have been shut out in the first quarter in four of their first six Big 12 games. But Rhule does not want to give his guys another thing to be thinking about when the game starts.

“OU’s great at getting a lead, right,” Rhule said on Wednesday. “but games are never won in the first quarter so we always talk about it, ‘Hey let’s go play our best football one snap at a time, so if I start talking about too many things I know we want to be great in the fourth quarter we try to be great in the middle eight, we want to start fast but it just feels like to me, one of the things that if I talk about it too much then we’re going to overthink it. I just want you guys to go play.”