No. 17 Highlanders Crush Temple, Highlassies fall to Lady Leopards

McLennan Community College Press Release:

It was rivalry night at The Highlands on the campus of McLennan Community College as the basketball squads from Temple College made the trek up I-35 to Waco for a pair of make-up games from last week’s bout of inclement weather.



The Highlassies and Lady Leopards took the floor first with the Lady Leopards getting the 77-58 win in a hard fought battle.



McLennan controlled the game early on, leading 11-9 with 4:35 to play in the first quarter. The Lady Leopards ended the quarter on a 12-3 run to take the 21-14 lead after one quarter of play. Temple continued to pull away, opening the second quarter on a 9-0 run to lead 30-13 with eight minutes to play before the half. The Highlassies didn’t cave to the pressure, and made up a little ground down the stretch, trailing Temple 38-25 at the break.



Temple opened the third quarter on another run, this one of the 5-0 variety to lead 43-25 with 7:31 to play in the period. McLennan chipped away at the lead late in the quarter and trailed by 13 heading into the fourth, 59-46. The Lady Leopards kept the Highlassies at arm’s length in the final period to steal the win.



Mele Kailahi and Mersadez Nephew led the way for McLennan with 15 points each. Miannah Little added 13.



It was all McLennan in the nightcap with the Highlanders getting the crushing 100-62 win over the Leopards to move to 10-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference play.



Both teams got off to a slow offensive start but it was all McLennan from the opening tip. The Highlanders led 16-9 at the first media timeout and continued to lead by eight, 20-12 midway through the first half. McLennan extended the lead over Temple to 10, 28-18, with 6:33 to play in the first half. That’s when the Highlanders began to pour it on. McLennan put together a 9-0 run over the next two minutes to force a Temple timeout and extend the lead to 19, 37-18. The Highlanders continued to control the game down the stretch and held the 48-30 lead at the half.



The second half was much the same. The Highlanders led 62-45 at the first media timeout with 13:40 remaining in the game and pushed the lead to 20, 71-51, midway through the half. McLennan ran away from Temple from that point on, ending on a 29-11 run to roll to the victory.



Rayquan Brown and Diego Gonzalez led McLennan with 18 points each, and Chris Pryor chipped in 17. Dillon Gooding and Maurice Harvey scored 13 each.



McLennan returns to action Wednesday at The Highlands. The Highlassies will face Cisco at 5 p.m., followed by the Highlanders and Ranger at 7 p.m.



Temple 77, McLennan 58

Temple: Starr Jacobs 8 5-8 21; Jordan Walker 5 0-0 11; Kirsten Zaruba 2 0-0 5; Jordyn Carter 6 5-5 17; Kennedi Green 4 0-0 8; Taylor Pouangaphayvong 2 0-0 4; Kamani Jones 4 3-4 11; Totals 31 13-17 77.



McLennan: Raija Todd 2 0-0 4; Miannah Little 5 2-4 13; Jaidyn Fontenette 1 0-0 2; McKenzie Piper 2 4-6 8; Mele Kailahi 5 2-2 15; Mersadez Nephew 6 0-0 15; Brielle Dorsey 0 1-4 1; Mariona Garcia 0 0-0 0; Totals: 21 9-16 58.



3-pointers: Temple 2 (Walker 1, Zaruba 1), McLennan 7 (Kailahi 3, Nephew 3, Little 1); Total fouls: Temple 19, McLennan 15; Halftime score: Temple 38, McLennan 25; Record: McLennan 2-6 (1-3).



McLennan 100, Temple 62

Temple: Tyler Watkins 2 2-2 7; Davion Sargent-Young 0 2-2 2; Brandon Monroe 2 0-0 5; Kristopher O’Neal 0 0-0 0; Khouri Perkins 0 2-2- 2; Elijah Lomas 3 0-1 7; Tawab Kokumo 1 0-0 3; Jonathan Joseph 0 0-0 0; Tabarius Jolly 0 0-0 0; Sherrod Whitley 3 0-0 9; Mawien Mawien 1 0-0 2; Aleu Aleu 6 8-9 23; Maison Adeleye 1 0-0 2; Totals: 19 114-18 62.



McLennan: Damarni Velinor-Schumann 0 0-0 0; Dillon Gooding 5 1-2 21; Amani Harris 0 1-2 1; Anthony Simmons 0 0-0 0; Maurice Harvey 5 2-2 13; Nehemiah Nuckolls 3 0-0 6; Chris Pryor 8 1-1 17; Rayquan Brown 7 3-4 18; Diego Gonzalez 6 6-9 18; Isaiah Placide 0 0-0 0; Asare Otchere 1 2-2 4; Ja’Kyrie Robinson 1 0-0 3; Kirk Smith Jr. 1 3-6 5; Sudi McElroy 2 0-0 5; Jordan Okonji 0 0-0 0; Totals: 38 19-28 100.



3-pointers: Temple 10 (Whitley 3, Aleu 3, Watkins 1, Monroe 1, Lomas 1, Kokumo 1), McLennan 5 (Gooding 2, Harvey 1, Brown 1, Robinson 1); Total fouls: Temple 25, McLennan18; Fouled out: McLennan (Nuckolls); Halftime score: McLennan 38, Temple 30; Record: McLennan 10-0 (4-0).