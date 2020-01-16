No. 2/1 Lady Bears Roll Past Kansas 90-47

LAWRENCE, KS — Five Lady Bears scored in double-figures on Wednesday night as they routed Kansas 90-47 at Allen Field House.

The Lady Bears burst out of the gates and led 28-9 after one quarter, building that lead to 50-15 at the half.

From there, Baylor cruised home for the 90-47 win.

NaLyssa Smith and Lauren Cox poured in 13 points a piece while Te’a Cooper and Juicy Landrum had 11.

Trinity Oliver notched her first career double-figure scoring effort with 10-points in the win.

The Lady Bears return to their home floor on Saturday to host 17th-ranked West Virginia.