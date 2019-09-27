No. 2 Baylor Volleyball Is Not Getting Ahead of Themselves as Big 12 Play Begins

WACO, Texas — The 2nd-ranked Baylor volleyball team has passed every test with flying colors, so far this year, finishing non-conference at 10-0 and climbing to number 2 in the country.

As conference play begins, this team has designs on winning a Big 12 Title, and doing so will likely involve them beating Texas for the first time since 2001, but they won’t even have a chance to beat Texas until at least October 23rd.

“We definitely want to win this conference,” Junior Yossi Pressley said. “We’re just making sure we’re not saying, ‘Oh we only have to beat Texas because that’s not what the mentality is at all, we have to beat every team, and face them like it’s the national championship.”

That mindset was perhaps illustrated best by senior Gia Milana who knows this is a long journey with a lot of steps and the first one comes Saturday in Lawrence.

“As important as that last step is there’s still so many steps until we get to that destination,” she said. “It’s like being in an airport, you have a tram, and then you have your gate. that’s your gate but how are you going to get to your gate if you don’t take the tram, so that’s really how our mindset is going right now.”

Baylor and Kansas get jumping at 1:00pm on Saturday Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.