No. 2 Baylor Volleyball Set for Home Opener Against TCU

WACO — The Baylor Volleyball team will host their home-opener against TCU on Friday and Saturday.

The Bears are coming off a split against Kansas. They dropped their opener 3-2 but came back on Saturday and dominated the Jayhawks 3-0.

The Big 12 is still in our hands, we’ve just got to win out,” Head Coach Ryan McGuyre said. “I mean there’s a balance to make sure that we’re a highly ranked team and in consideration — because we’ve got to win games. But you’ve got to make mistakes in order to get better too and that’s where missing the preseason hurts, where you can kind of play through some of these situations.”

The Ferrell center will be limited to 25% capacity this season for Baylor which equates to about 700 people in a volleyball configuration.

Both matches will begin at 5:00pm on Friday and Saturday at the Ferrell Center.