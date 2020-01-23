No. 2 Lady Bears Hold Off a Strong Effort from TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears trailed by one heading to the 4th quarter in Fort Worth but finished the game on a 22-12 run to preserve a three decade winning streak over TCU.

Baylor battled foul trouble and was without NaLyssa Smith but got a balanced scoring effort as five of the seven players who took the floor found double-figures.

Te’a Cooper and Queen Egbo tied for the team-lead with 14 points on the night.

Lauren Cox had 11 points to go along with her eight rebounds. Didi Richards also collected eight boards to go along with her 10-points. Juicy Landrum also finished with 10-points.

The Horned Frogs have not beat the Lady Bears since February of 1990. Baylor will return to action on Saturday when they host Texas Tech at 2:00pm.