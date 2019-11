WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears improved to 3-0 on the season with a dominating 112-42 win over Houston Baptist, on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center.

With Lauren Cox looking on senior transfer Te’a Cooper stepped up delivering a game-high 23 points.

In Cox’ absence her front-court teammates Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith scored 21 and 16 respectively.

The Lady Bears will return home on Tuesday November 19th at 7:00pm when they host the University of South Florida.