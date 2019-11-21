FOX 44 News: 9:00pm

No. 3 Baylor volleyball Notches Historic Win Over No. 1 Texas

WACO, Texas — The No. 3 Baylor Volleyball team needed five sets but they got their biggest win in program history with a 3-2 win over No. 1 Texas on Wednesday Night at the Ferrell Center.

In front of a record crowd Baylor used a massive night from Yossi Pressley who tallied 31 kills, to give Baylor their first win over Texas since October of 2001, and their first-ever win over a number-one team.

The Bears have three matches remaining in the season but now control their own destiny to claim at least a share of their first Big 12 Title in program history.

