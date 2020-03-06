No. 4 Baylor Basketball Not Alone in Dealing with Late-Season Injuries

WACO, Texas — The 4th ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball has seen the 18-round Big 12 fight take its toll on this squad from an injury standpoint.

Even without two of their weapons in Mark Vital and Tristan Clark on Monday the Bears found a way to notch a key win over Texas Tech, showing the depth and the heart of Scott Drew’s team.

“Everybody in the big 12 is beat up and everybody’s tired,” Drew said. “I think one thing I’m really appreciative of is — like you take Mark Vital for us since and we weren’t gonna play him and he’s like hey look, I just wanna stay on a bike, in case you need me, and then he’s like I can give it a try I can give it a try and I mean the guy can’t walk so I mean, but you want players to want to play like that.”

Vital and Clark have had an extra couple days off to rest up ahead of West Virginia, getting four full days to rest and rehab to try and get on the floor for Saturday’s contest in Morgantown.