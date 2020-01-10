No. 4 Baylor Men’s Basketball Has the Stomach For The Fight

WACO, Texas — The 4th-ranked Baylor Men’s basketball team is in the midst of an early gut-check week knocking off No. 22 Texas Tech and getting set for No. 3 Kansas.

The Bears were tested on Tuesday, in Lubbock and even when the Red Raiders made it a tight contest late in the 2nd half, the Bears dug deep and found a way to win it.

“Each year, successful seasons usually come down to your close games how you do and what been most proud about this team so far is win, lose close, not close they’ve, they’ve showed up and competed in every game,” Head Coach Scott Drew said. “They’ve competed. I’m really proud of their character for that. This is a Big 12 game, and most of them come down to 1-2 possessions. You’re going to win some, lose some. You’ve got to be able to move on and focus on the next one.”

Baylor returns to the floor on Saturday at Noon when they travel to Allen Field House to take on the Kansas Jayhwaks.