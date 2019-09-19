No. 5 Baylor Volleyball’s Dominant Mindset Starts in Practice

WACO, Texas — The Baylor volleyball team has passed every test they have taken, with flying colors in 2019 earning their spot as a top-5 team in the country.

The have not only amassed an impressive 7-0 record against some top-flight competition but they have won 21 of their 23 sets. This team absolutely despises losing and that starts well before the matches begin.

“Oh, when we lose points it’s disappointing,” Senior Braya Hunt said. “In practice, when we lose sets it’s disappointing. We don’t have to lose the game to learn. And so when we lose a point during our drills, it feels like a loss. So we’re hoping that we don’t drop another set for the rest of the season.”

That is music to the ears of head coach Ryan McGuyre.

“That’s phenomenal that’s the way it should be,” he said. “You know every point matters, we try and preach that we try and teach that but unless the girls really take that to heart and build out from within, it’s not going to carry over in matches, we got a great group of seniors. They do do a good job, leading the team and keeping us accountable for that.”

Baylor will host two more ranked teams this weekend at the Ferrell Center hosting 17th ranked Missouri on Friday night at 6:00pm and 13th ranked Hawaii on Sunday at 2:00pm